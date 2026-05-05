Rodeos are a global phenomenon, appearing in various forms across many regions and countries.

Yet certain events stand out for their distinct character, scale, and atmosphere.

The Kapunda Rodeo in South Australia is one such example: a professionally sanctioned event on the Australian Professional Rodeo Association calendar that retains the heart of a family-friendly country gathering.

Located in the historic agricultural township of Kapunda, founded in 1844 and about an hour north of Adelaide, the event draws thousands of spectators and Australia’s top competitors every November. While the arena is filled with high-stakes action, from bull rides and saddle bronc to steer wrestling and barrel racing, my interest lies elsewhere.

Since 2018, I have returned to Kapunda to document the event, focusing not only on the adrenaline of the ring, but also on the quiet, candid moments that define rodeo culture. My work seeks to capture the competitors and their support teams in the focused lead-up to a ride, alongside the behind-the-scenes activities that form the true spirit of this Australian tradition.

About Phil Duval

Phil Duval based in Adelaide, Australia, Phil Duval is a self-taught photographer whose practice has evolved over the last decade through a deep curiosity about the human condition. While his earlier work was shaped by extensive global travel, capturing the vibrant streets of India, Bangladesh, Cuba, Bolivia, and Morocco, his recent focus has shifted closer to home.

In his current work, he specializes in candid street and urban photography within Australia. He is drawn to high-contrast subjects and the raw, unposed moments that occur on the fringes of public events. His long-term project documenting the Kapunda Rodeo is an extension of this interest, moving beyond the spectacle of the arena to capture the quiet intensity and character of the people who sustain the tradition. [Official Website]