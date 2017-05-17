Black & White | Europe | Portrait    370 Views  

T.T.C Series by Antonia Gruber

T.T.C Series | Antonia Gruber
T.T.C Series | Antonia Gruber

The pictures of the series focus on intimate issues such as inner conflict, wrong self-perception, the human psyche and the pressure exerted by the fashion industry. 

The work aims at blurring the line between classical portrait photography and fashion photography, to place the human body at the heart of the picture.

It provides a bird’s eye view of the physical and psychological fragility of the human being, illustrating the gap between people’s self-expression and the way they perceive themselves. Other recurrent themes include the exploration of the public and private spheres and the social role of woman. Thanks to an analog manipulation, combined with varied techniques developed by the artist, the digital photographs of the series undergo careful disorders which render the psychological turmoil. [Official Website]

T.T.C Series | Antonia Gruber
T.T.C Series | Antonia Gruber
T.T.C Series | Antonia Gruber
T.T.C Series | Antonia Gruber
T.T.C Series | Antonia Gruber
T.T.C Series | Antonia Gruber
T.T.C Series | Antonia Gruber
T.T.C Series | Antonia Gruber
T.T.C Series | Antonia Gruber
T.T.C Series | Antonia Gruber
T.T.C Series | Antonia Gruber
T.T.C Series | Antonia Gruber
T.T.C Series | Antonia Gruber
T.T.C Series | Antonia Gruber
T.T.C Series | Antonia Gruber
T.T.C Series | Antonia Gruber
T.T.C Series | Antonia Gruber
T.T.C Series | Antonia Gruber
T.T.C Series | Antonia Gruber
T.T.C Series | Antonia Gruber
T.T.C Series | Antonia Gruber
T.T.C Series | Antonia Gruber
TAGS FROM THE STORY

You may also like

6

Fake by Matilde Pernille

Butcher

Photography of Star Rush

Hidden_landscape_III

Hidden Landscape by Stefan Schlumpf

Maslenitsa | Svetlana Naikele

Maslenitsa by Svetlana Makoveeva

1602-6375-89

Past Perfect by Polina Plotnikova

City of ghosts | Roberto De Mitri

City of ghosts by Roberto De Mitri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *