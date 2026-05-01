Mitch Dobrowner grew up on Long Island (Bethpage), New York. In his late teens, he felt uncertain about his future direction. Recognising this, his father gave him an old Argus rangefinder camera to experiment with, a gesture that would prove to be pivotal.

After researching photography and discovering the work of Minor White and Ansel Adams, he quickly became deeply engaged with the medium.

At the age of 21, he left home, quitting his job and leaving behind friends and family to explore the American Southwest. While in California, he met his wife, and together they had three children and founded a design studio. During this period, the demands of running a business and raising a family took precedence, and he stepped away from photography.

Years later, in early 2005, inspired by his wife, children, and friends, he returned to photography.

Today, photography has helped him grow both as an artist and as a person, teaching him how to quiet his mind and concentrate more deeply. Working in the deserts of the American Southwest places significant physical demands on him, requiring long periods outdoors, hiking, camping, and enduring a lack of sleep. However, the greatest challenge has always been clearing his mind from the constant flow of daily distractions that interfere with his ability to truly see.

It often takes several days in the field before he can even begin photographing. As his mind settles and he reconnects with his subject, whether storms or desert landscapes, his perception sharpens. He compares this process to stepping from bright sunlight into a dark room: at first, nothing is visible, but gradually, as the eyes adjust, vision returns. For him, this ability to see is the most essential aspect of photography.

He acknowledges a deep debt to the great photographers of the past, particularly Ansel Adams, whose dedication to the craft and influence during his formative years helped shape the course of his life. [Official Website]