In many countries, suicide rates among the elderly are disproportionately high, yet older adults are often excluded from discussions on mental health and suicide prevention.

However, for the families and loved ones left behind, each suicide leaves broken hearts and unanswered questions.

This photography project is a collaboration with family members of older adults who chose to end their lives. Together, images were created that capture intimate moments of loss, portraying participants alongside meaningful objects and in locations connected to their loved ones.

Through this project, the aim is to break the silence and stigma surrounding suicide and to spark a conversation about broader societal responsibility toward the elderly.

About Oded Wagenstein

For over a decade, photographer Oded Wagenstein has worked in close collaboration with communities and individuals around the world, exploring themes of aging, memory, and social exclusion. His work has been published by National Geographic, The Washington Post, The Guardian, The Wall Street Journal, the BBC, and Vogue, among others. His photographs have been exhibited internationally. [Official Website]