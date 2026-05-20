For a major software company, we were commissioned to create a library of images that could live across future advertising campaigns and also be used on their website.

We wanted images that felt modern, human, and unmistakably familiar.

What mattered most to us was not spectacle, but clarity. We wanted every frame to feel intentional, approachable, and emotionally honest.

The project was built around archetypes: the quiet professional, the focused thinker, the optimistic collaborator, the person you feel you have met before. These were not meant to be exaggerated characters. They were meant to feel real. The kind of people we encounter every day but rarely stop to truly see.

We approached the work with restraint. Each image was composed with clean architectural framing, simplified environments, and carefully controlled colour relationships designed to support the subject rather than compete with it. We removed anything that felt unnecessary, such as props, furniture, and distractions, until what remained was essential. The goal was to create images that were easy to read emotionally, where expression and posture carried as much weight as the environment itself.

The colour palette was equally deliberate. Natural tones, balanced warmth, and subtle harmony allowed the viewer’s attention to remain on the character. Nothing was allowed to feel visually dissonant. Every wardrobe choice, every wall colour, and every practical light inside the frame was selected to create cohesion and calm.

The production itself moved at an intense pace. In a Los Angeles studio, every set was designed and constructed in a single day. During that same window, we sculpted the lighting for each environment while simultaneously finalising wardrobe, grooming, and character direction for the actors. Over the following two days, we captured both still photography and motion assets across the entire campaign.

What emerged from the process was a collection of portraits that feel grounded, cinematic, and deeply human. In an era where advertising often competes for attention through noise and excess, we wanted to create something quieter: images that invite the viewer in instead of demanding their attention.

At its core, the project was about recognition. Not celebrity. Not aspiration. Recognition. The feeling of seeing someone on the page and thinking, “I know that person.”