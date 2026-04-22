My professional career was as a psychotherapist. As such, I spent many hours with a diverse population of adults, helping them navigate the issues of their lives.

I have an abiding curiosity about, and regard for, the fundamental concerns of the individual and the ways people cope with the tasks of daily living, both in public spaces and alone.

This collection of photographs, titled “Scenes of Life,” is presented in both color and black and white, and represents a wide range of life’s experiences. The images were captured on the street and in more private settings.

From joy to despair, silliness to thoughtfulness, these photographs reflect universal emotional experiences and the everyday occurrences of life, without regard to ethnicity, culture, or geography. The human aspect is what creates the shared narrative.

There is a photograph of a man in a cemetery, sitting on the edge of a platform that contains the eternal flame. While his face is not visible, the slouch of his body and his head in his hand convey sadness. At his feet are empty beer bottles and garbage, adding a sense of despair.

At the other end of the emotional spectrum is a photograph of a couple celebrating their wedding. The groom lifts the bride in his arms, and they embrace, joyfully beginning a life together.

Some of the photographs represent the solitary aspect of life, both the times one is truly alone and the feeling of being alone in a crowd. A young woman applies makeup in a public bathroom. An old woman sits on a park bench. A man dressed entirely in white walks down the street, averting his eyes from the crowd.

There are photographs that show the interconnectedness of people on a personal level: a young couple spontaneously posing for the camera; a pair showing off their attire in honor of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s exhibition “Superfine: Tailoring Black Fashion”; an elderly man playing the erhu for a toddler; and a man animatedly talking on the phone.

Some people connect in a less personal way to engage and entertain, playing music in public spaces or dressing as a living statue.

There are two women—one a New York City police officer, the other a woman tossing her head back, reveling in a beautiful spring day—each unabashedly enjoying a moment.

There are two photographs that show the loving relationship people can have with animals. A child places her hand on the face of a horse, which relaxes under her touch. A horse stands calmly on a loose rein while the carriage driver gently kisses its face.

And finally, images of two men who asked to be photographed. The connection they sought was with the photographer.

About Andrea London

Andrea London is a retired psychotherapist and former competitive equestrian who rekindled her interest in photography a few years ago. New to digital photography, she enrolled in courses at Cornell University and, in 2022, obtained a Certificate in Digital Photography.

Her work has been exhibited in galleries around the world, including PH21 in Budapest and Barcelona, Blank Wall in Athens, Glasgow Gallery of Photography, Loosen Art in Rome, Royal Blue Gallery in Stockholm, and in the United States at Praxis Gallery, PhotoPlace Gallery, Midwest Center for Photography, SE Center for Photography, among others. Her work has also been featured in online exhibitions with A Smith Gallery, The Chateau Gallery, Colors of Humanity, Fusion Art, and Dodho Magazine.

She divides her time between southwest Florida and Manhattan with her husband and their white standard poodle, aptly named Diva Daphne. [Official Website]