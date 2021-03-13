“LIBERTÉ, ÉGALITÉ, FRATERNITÉ” is a photographic and multimedia project that narrates the life, values, and ethics of the underground community of the Cataphiles and, more broadly, the Parisian underground scene.

Guided by the journey of Eriz, a young explorer, we are taken from the surface into a parallel world made up of tunnels, technical galleries, and self-managed spaces.

Through his perspective and the testimonies of emblematic figures such as Biscotte, Ades, and Katana, the project highlights the richness and uniqueness of this alternative community—founded on liberty, equality, fraternity, and creativity—far from the conventions and rules of surface society.

Like termites, the Cataphiles silently build an underground society where each person can truly be themselves and reinvent their own existence.

The people inhabiting these spaces feel a deep need to have a place where they can express themselves without masks, far from models and standards imposed by today’s society. They wish to feel free from the obligation to conform to predefined spaces or externally imposed social categories. Often, this need for authenticity is not understood by institutions, politicians, or most people. For this reason, the project seeks to go beyond simple documentation: it aims to foster greater understanding and empathy in viewers, inviting them to question the prejudices and ready-made ideas we often hold toward those who choose ways of life, values, and thoughts different from our own.

The project is configured as an epic journey into Paris’s hidden heart, weaving visual narratives and in-depth interviews to offer an authentic and original vision of a little-known reality that is often superficially portrayed and mainstream.

About Saltori Andrea

Saltori Andrea is a documentary photographer born in Trento in 2002, who discovered her passion for photography at the age of 14. Self-taught, she has devoted much of her career to studying the history of photography and searching for an authentic visual language, with a particular focus on reportage, documentary, and war photography. The decision to attend the Fortunato Depero Art School, with a focus on multimedia, was a fundamental moment in her training, allowing her to develop solid skills in both photography and videomaking, thus integrating the different expressive languages required by contemporary photojournalism. After finishing high school, she participated in several workshops.

Her work is characterized by a methodical approach and a strong dedication to visual storytelling, with a particular focus on social and community issues. She has collaborated with prominent organizations such as the Italian Red Cross, the MUSE in Trento, the North Pole Expedition Museum in Svalbard, the Mental Health Center in Trento, and PhotoVogue—experiences that have enriched her perspective and allowed her to address sensitive issues with respect and depth. These projects testify to her ability to immerse herself in complex contexts with humanity, transforming layered stories into engaging visual narratives capable of raising awareness.

In 2024, her photography project Svalbard Silent Game was shortlisted for the Ian Parry Photography Grant, an international award that represents an important milestone in her professional career. At the same time, she curated the photography for the documentary film of the same name, which won several awards at the Trentino Film Festival and was selected for the Religion Today Film Festival, reinforcing the artistic validity and social impact of the work.

In 2025, she was included in the official selection of the International Photography Awards (IPA). She continues to develop and self-produce photographic projects that tell authentic stories, with a focus on highly topical social issues, driven by the belief that photography can be a powerful tool for generating empathy, change, dialogue, and discussion.

This journey is the result of constant commitment and continuous research, which she intends to pursue through participation in international competitions, festivals, and collaborations with agencies, in order to expand her visibility and contribute to the visual narrative of the contemporary world with sincerity and rigor. [Official Website]