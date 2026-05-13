Developed over the course of a year and a half, this photographic series investigates the Rome Termini hub as a microcosm of opposing tensions.

While the lens crystallizes the frenzy of transit and the search for the platform as a metaphor for an existential pursuit, it also explores the shadowed areas of haste.

Within this collective dynamism, acts of silent resistance emerge: sleeping in train carriages and the ritualistic wait for a cigarette are transformed into moments of temporal suspension. The project thus documents the identity of a non-place where mechanical acceleration coexists with human inertia, fragmenting time into a multitude of different speeds.

About Andrea Finocchi

Andrea Finocchi is a Roman photographer whose artistic vision is deeply rooted in a unique life path, transitioning from the surgical precision of the operating theater to the sensitivity of visual storytelling. Born in Rome in 1985, he successfully transformed his passion for photography, which initially began in the wedding industry, into a distinctive style focused on street photography.

His perspective, which matured with particular intensity during the post-pandemic period, centers on the investigation of urban spaces and human interactions, finding beauty and balance even in the most everyday dynamics.

The value of his research has gained significant international recognition. In 2021, he won first prize at the Paris International Street Photo Awards in the Beach & Pool category, and in 2022, he was selected as a finalist for The Independent Photographer Emerging Photographer Award.

His work has been featured in leading publications such as EyeShot Magazine, Perimetro, and All About Photo, and has been showcased in prestigious contexts including the Urban Photo Awards and the Passepartout Photo Prize.

Through projects such as Commuters and his explorations of Rome’s historic neighborhoods, Andrea Finocchi continues to document reality with a clean and communicative stylistic signature, capable of elevating everyday moments into shared artistic memory. [Official Website]