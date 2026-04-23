Roberto Pazzi Becomes the First to Win Two Smithsonian Readers’ Choice Awards in Three Years

An unprecedented double recognition marking a defining moment in contemporary documentary photography.

In the highly competitive arena of international photography—where recognition is often fleeting and fiercely contested—Roberto Pazzi has reached a milestone that sets him apart on the global stage.

The Italian photographer has become the first ever to win the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest Readers’ Choice Award twice in just three years—an extraordinary achievement that underscores both critical relevance and widespread public resonance.

After his first win in 2023, Pazzi repeated the feat in 2025. Within the structure of the Smithsonian competition, two overall winners are recognized: the Grand Prize, selected by the jury, and the Readers’ Choice Award, determined by a global public vote. The latter is chosen from among 60 finalist images preselected by the jury—making Pazzi’s double victory not only rare but historically unprecedented.

In an era saturated with imagery, where attention is fragmented and trends shift rapidly, Pazzi’s work has demonstrated an exceptional ability to connect deeply and consistently with audiences worldwide.

From Corporate Life to the Edges of the World

Roberto Pazzi’s rise is rooted in a decision that radically altered the course of his life. After 15 years working as a manager, he chose to leave behind a conventional career to pursue photography with uncompromising dedication. What followed was not simply a professional transition but a complete redefinition of purpose.

Over the past decade, his journey has taken him across some of the most remote and culturally complex regions on Earth—from the highlands of Papua New Guinea to the vast African plains and the isolated communities of Asia. Pazzi has immersed himself in worlds that are rarely accessed—and even more rarely understood.

This immersion is central to his process. His work is built on time, trust, and proximity. Rather than documenting from the outside, he lives alongside the people he photographs, forging relationships that allow deeper, more authentic narratives to emerge.

Today, Pazzi continues to expand his impact through his partnership with Nomad Photo Expeditions, where he designs and leads immersive photographic journeys to remote regions. These experiences reflect his core belief that photography is not simply about capturing images but about understanding people and fostering meaningful cultural exchange.

A Consistent Presence at the Highest Level

While the double Smithsonian victory marks a defining moment, it is part of a broader trajectory of sustained excellence. Pazzi has received multiple Photographer of the Year titles, including at the European Photography Awards and the 500px Global Photography Awards, and has earned top distinctions across major international platforms.

His accolades include leading recognitions from the Global Photography Awards, New York Photography Awards, London Photography Awards, Tokyo International Foto Awards, ND Awards, Moscow International Foto Awards, Vienna International Photo Awards, and the Prix de la Photographie Paris. He was also named a finalist at the prestigious Hamdan International Photography Awards (HIPA), further consolidating his international standing.

A Photography of Connection and Cultural Urgency

At the heart of Pazzi’s work lies a clear and urgent mission: to document cultures and traditions at risk of disappearing under the pressures of globalization and rapid social change. His images focus on tribal groups, minority communities, and traditional societies—capturing not only their rituals and daily lives but also their identity and resilience.

What distinguishes his photography is its human depth. His portraits are not merely observational—they are relational. Each image carries the weight of shared experience, dissolving the distance between subject and viewer. The result is a body of work that does not simply depict cultural diversity but actively bridges it.

In Pazzi’s visual language, photography becomes both testimony and dialogue.

This vision finds its most complete expression in HUMANKIND, his limited-edition book released in September 2025. Bringing together more than 200 large-format photographs, the volume represents a decade of exploration and engagement.

More than a retrospective, HUMANKIND is a statement of intent. It traces a fragile geography of human cultures—communities whose traditions are increasingly under threat—while offering a powerful reflection on identity, continuity, and change. The book positions photography not only as an artistic medium but as an act of cultural preservation.

International Presence

Pazzi’s work has reached a broad and diverse audience through major international publications. His photography has appeared in National Geographic as well as in leading UK newspapers including The Times, The Daily Telegraph, The Guardian, and the Daily Mail.

His images have also been featured in a wide range of specialized and cultural outlets such as N-Photo, All About Photo, and GEO magazine, among many others across Europe, the United States, and Asia—reflecting the global relevance of his work.

Pazzi’s photography has been exhibited extensively across Europe and internationally, with shows in Paris, London, Vienna, Amsterdam, and Singapore, as well as in multiple venues throughout Italy and in countries including Brazil, China, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Indonesia.

His growing influence extends beyond exhibitions into public speaking. He recently delivered a talk at the Toronto Camera Club—the oldest and largest photography club in Canada—sharing his journey and vision. He is also set to present his work and artistic philosophy, alongside HUMANKIND, at DCS Contemporary Gallery in Germany in May, where his works have been permanently exhibited since February. He will also showcase his work in a solo exhibition in Romania next September, followed by presentations and exhibitions in Paris and at the Church of San Leonardo in Venice during the 61st Biennale in October.