This project reflects on the search for one’s identity.

Taking time to listen to oneself, eliminating mental barriers until reaching inner freedom, like in fairy tales.

Once upon a time, there was “Fear”, which prevents us from being and feeling free, shielding us in both body and mind. Our thoughts try to protect us, seeking a safe place, and while waiting to understand which path to take, we take refuge inside a bubble.

Outside of it, there is only a confused world, made of images, judgment, and prejudice.

Then, on a very cold January morning, the layer of ice, made up of rules and conformity, is broken, revealing a special key that passes through us, both outside and within. It allows us to walk barefoot towards freedom.

About Roberto Cannas

Roberto Cannas was born in 1974 in Cagliari. He lived for many years in Turin, where he graduated in Engineering at the Polytechnic University of Turin. He currently lives in Sardinia.

Photography has always been a passion and a means of communication for him; he began his photographic journey at the age of 16 with black-and-white prints.

He is drawn to underground photography, as well as to capturing the depth of people in the moment.

He occasionally exhibits his photographic prints at special events.

In recent years, his main focus has been on conceptual work, exploring the inner reality of individuals.