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    • FeatureRobert DenUyl

    Robert DenUyl Ghosts of the Forest: Abstract Photography and the Quiet Landscape

    Ghosts of the Forest explores the quiet, almost mystical atmosphere found within aspen groves. Walking among these pale trunks often feels like crossing a threshold between the physical world and something just beyond perception.
    Mar 18, 2026

    Ghosts of the Forest explores the quiet, almost mystical atmosphere found within aspen groves.

    Walking among these pale trunks often feels like crossing a threshold between the physical world and something just beyond perception.

    Their vertical forms rise like luminous columns, carrying a presence that feels both real and elusive. This series attempts to translate that sensation into a photographic language shaped by abstraction and movement.

    Rather than depicting trees in a literal way, the images focus on the feeling of being surrounded by them. Through kinetic motion and shifting light, the aspens dissolve into luminous strokes of gold and shadow. Their forms hover between appearance and disappearance, suggesting a spectral presence within the forest. In this transformation, the trees become less a subject and more a metaphor for memory, atmosphere, and the quiet echoes that inhabit natural spaces.

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    The photographs draw on the emotional qualities of abstract art, where meaning emerges through sensation rather than description. The aspens evoke the paradox of the forest itself: a place vibrant with life, yet layered with invisible histories. Their shifting forms hint at a thin boundary between what we see and what we feel.

    Ghosts of the Forest ultimately explores liminal space. Each image seeks to capture the fleeting nature of presence, the way light, movement, and form briefly reveal something before dissolving again. Through this abstraction, the work invites viewers into the quiet mystery of the woods and encourages a deeper awareness of the subtle, poetic rhythms that inhabit the natural world.

    About Robert DenUyl

    Robert is a fine art photographer whose work explores the emotional and spiritual connection between people and the landscape. Growing up among the waterways of the American Midwest and the mountain landscapes of the western United States, he developed an early fascination with the quiet presence of nature and the sense of wonder found in remote places.

    His interest in photography was strongly influenced by his father, who developed a passion for wildlife and landscape photography later in life. Conversations about images and travel gradually inspired him to pursue photography as a creative practice. What began as curiosity eventually evolved into a deeper artistic path following a formative photographic safari in Africa with his father shortly before his passing.

    He later studied fine art photography with National Park Photography Expeditions, where he developed a personal style rooted in abstraction and impressionistic interpretations of nature. His work focuses on subtle patterns, shifting light, and atmospheric qualities within landscapes.

    For him, photography is both a creative and spiritual practice. His images aim to slow the viewer’s perception and reveal the quiet presence of place, inviting reflection on memory, connection, and the unseen emotional resonance that landscapes can hold. [Official Website]

     

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