Ghosts of the Forest explores the quiet, almost mystical atmosphere found within aspen groves.

Walking among these pale trunks often feels like crossing a threshold between the physical world and something just beyond perception.

Their vertical forms rise like luminous columns, carrying a presence that feels both real and elusive. This series attempts to translate that sensation into a photographic language shaped by abstraction and movement.

Rather than depicting trees in a literal way, the images focus on the feeling of being surrounded by them. Through kinetic motion and shifting light, the aspens dissolve into luminous strokes of gold and shadow. Their forms hover between appearance and disappearance, suggesting a spectral presence within the forest. In this transformation, the trees become less a subject and more a metaphor for memory, atmosphere, and the quiet echoes that inhabit natural spaces.

The photographs draw on the emotional qualities of abstract art, where meaning emerges through sensation rather than description. The aspens evoke the paradox of the forest itself: a place vibrant with life, yet layered with invisible histories. Their shifting forms hint at a thin boundary between what we see and what we feel.

Ghosts of the Forest ultimately explores liminal space. Each image seeks to capture the fleeting nature of presence, the way light, movement, and form briefly reveal something before dissolving again. Through this abstraction, the work invites viewers into the quiet mystery of the woods and encourages a deeper awareness of the subtle, poetic rhythms that inhabit the natural world.

About Robert DenUyl