Reverie Park is a poetic meditation on grief, memory, and the experience of living between places.

Made over three years between Brazil and Ireland, the series brings together color photographs using both digital and analog processes.

The work began following the death of Fabro’s father and a return to the family farm in rural Brazil. Attuned to the slow rhythms of nature—growth, decay, and quiet transformation—it gradually expanded to include staged scenes, human figures, and suburban nocturnes made in Dublin. The result moves fluidly between documentary and fiction, intimacy and theatricality.

Influenced by Waiting for Godot, the photographs depict moments suspended in time. Figures appear caught mid-gesture or mid-thought, inhabiting spaces that feel simultaneously familiar and dreamlike. Period houses, overgrown gardens, and studio-built tableaux become silent stages where presence and absence blur.

Through careful composition and an expressive use of color and light, Fabro transforms everyday environments into sites of emotional resonance. Rather than offering a linear narrative, Reverie Park unfolds as a constellation of moods: nostalgia, tenderness, isolation, and quiet wonder. The photographs invite the viewer to slow down, linger, and reflect.

About Diego Fabro