This series spans three years, from 2019 to 2022, a period that saw global production slow down and our lives become more sedentary due to the pandemic.

Mainly created during several trips through Europe, just before and after the restrictions, this body of work is inspired by the silence of the global pandemic, our reclusive lives, and the birth of my daughter.

This series of photographs represents the search for peaceful and contemplative images: a tribute to life and to the immense joy that a newborn baby brings.

It is also a journey through some exceptional architectural constructions in Europe and, once again, a direct link between two of my passions: architecture and photography.

About Cyrille Druart

Cyrille Druart is a French designer, born in Paris in 1980. After graduating as valedictorian from ESAG Penninghen, formerly Académie Julian, in 2004, he moved to London that same year, where he worked for several English studios, including Foster + Partners.

His first architectural commission came in early 2005. He designed the 7,000 square meters that, four years later, would become I-WAY, a unique venue in Lyon, France, entirely dedicated to dynamic driving simulation.

Back in Paris, he founded his agency in 2007 and has since worked on private projects, apartments, public spaces, concepts, and graphic design. He strives to create unconventional places, guided by a determination to offer an original and unique vision.

Cyrille Druart taught at ESAG Penninghen, the School of Graphic Arts and Interior Design in Paris, from 2009 to 2011.

Also passionate about photography, he travels to major cities around the world, focusing his work on the observation of their inhabitants. His images have appeared on several magazine covers, novels by authors such as Georges Simenon and Antonio Soler, and album covers for artists including Cigarettes After Sex and Simon Moullier.

Cyrille Druart is represented by Galerie Philia. [Official Website]