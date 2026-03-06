“Landscape is no longer a matter of ‘view,’ but of living.”

François Jullien, Living from the Landscape

Omichli is a monochrome photographic series in which the mountain reveals itself as a territory outside of time, on the threshold of another reality.

Stripped of color, the image moves toward the essential. Landscapes cease to be identifiable places or catalogued summits and instead become sensations, almost states of mind. It is no longer a spectacle but a lived experience.

The reading of the image then imposes itself with greater force, sometimes with a certain harshness. Nature frees itself from the picturesque, surrendering to contrasts and oscillating between power and delicacy, between tension and calm.

Within this play of oppositions emerges a silent dialogue, sometimes even a confrontation, between humanity and the world that surpasses it.

Ridges and peaks emerge from the mist like a mineral lace, a choreography of shadows and light.

The mountains reveal themselves in a suspended space, outside of time and beyond human presence, giving way to a sovereign, intact nature that feels almost unreal.