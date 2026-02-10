 
 
    Paolo Ameli

    Normandy Then and Now: D-Day Landscapes Through the Lens of Paolo Ameli

    In the annals of history, there are moments that define not just a generation but an entire era. June 6, 1944, forever etched into the collective memory as D-Day, was one such moment. The beaches of Normandy bore witness to a pivotal chapter in the history of humanity.
    Feb 10, 2026

    As the Allied forces stormed the shores, they did so knowing that they were forging a new destiny for the world. The echoes of that fateful day still reverberate through the sands and bocage of Normandy, in the whispering tales of bravery and resilience. The battlefields and the solemn memorials that now stand as sentinels along the coast hold the memories of the countless souls who fought and fell.

    It is here, amidst this hallowed ground, that the lens of infrared photography unveils a perspective rarely seen. The Normandy landscape reveals itself in a new, poignant form. War cemeteries, wide beaches, and stoic memorials, all rendered in high-contrast black and white, are like dreams that bridge the chasm between then and now. Every click of the shutter captures not only the contours of the land but also the spirits of those who gave everything for a cause greater than themselves. The interplay of light and shadow evokes a sense of timelessness, bridging the gap between past and present, between tranquility and tumult, between serenity and struggle. The lush greenery, once scarred by the violence of war, now stands as a testament to nature’s resilience in the immaculate, clean white of infrared alchemy.

    These pictures are a tribute to those brave souls who sacrificed it all on that fateful day, to those who rest beneath Normandy’s sacred soil, and to the unyielding spirit that endures beyond the confines of time.

    This project was selected by the 80th D-Day Anniversary Committee to be part of the official 80th Anniversary of the D-Day and Battle of Normandy events and was exhibited from June 1 to 7, 2024, at L’Onde Art Gallery in Courseulles-sur-Mer (Normandy, France).

    About Paolo Ameli

    Paolo Ameli was born in Genoa, Italy. After completing his studies in architecture, he worked as an art director for various advertising agencies in Genoa. Over the years, he has made several short films that have won numerous national awards. In 1997, he moved to Milan, where he began collaborating with Mercurio Cinematografica, a production company, working as a production assistant, producer, and director. He has been a freelance commercial director since 1999, directing numerous commercials, infomercials, and music promos in Italy and abroad.

    Alongside his professional career, he has consistently sought to combine his strong passion for history, particularly the history of the First and Second World Wars, with his work. In 2002, he directed the short film Rosso Fango (www.rossofango.com), based on a true story that took place during the First World War. The film received several awards, including the David di Donatello and the Golden Globe in 2003, and was a semi-finalist at the 2004 Academy Awards in the Live Action Short Film category.

    In 2022, he directed a historical documentary on the Battle of Cassino entitled Cassino Then and Now, for which RAI (Radiotelevisione Italiana) acquired the broadcasting rights in 2024.

    As a photographer, he has continually cultivated his interest in architecture, landscape, and nature photography. Over the past twenty years, he has photographed locations around the world using an infrared-converted camera. [Official Website]

     

