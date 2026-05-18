I photograph people moving through public space, often during fleeting moments when something internal briefly becomes visible on the surface.

A gesture, an expression, a moment of tension, distraction, vulnerability, humor, or isolation can suddenly emerge and disappear again within seconds.

These are the moments I am most drawn to.

I am deeply curious about human behavior and emotional presence, especially within the rhythm, pressure, and anonymity of urban life. Although my work is rooted in street photography, I am less interested in documenting events or describing the city itself than in observing and witnessing human experience within it.

I am interested in how people carry themselves through the street, how emotion quietly suggests itself through posture, rhythm, body language, expression, or the way someone moves through light and shadow. I look for brief moments where something personal or emotionally charged surfaces unexpectedly before disappearing again into the movement of the street.

New York became a particularly important place for this work because of its intensity and constant motion. The city creates endless layers of interaction, distance, performance, anonymity, and emotional separation. People exist extremely close to one another while remaining psychologically distant. Within that tension, individuality can suddenly emerge for a fraction of a second through light, gesture, expression, color, or movement before dissolving back into the crowd.

I am fascinated by those temporary moments of visibility and by the emotional complexity that exists beneath the surface of everyday urban life.

Light plays an essential role in my photographs. I am drawn to harsh sunlight, deep shadows, reflections, vivid color, and strong graphic contrasts that can isolate a figure or intensify an emotional atmosphere. At times, the city feels loud, theatrical, and overwhelming, while at other moments it becomes unexpectedly intimate, vulnerable, and deeply human.

I am interested in that constant shift and in the emotional tension created between visibility and isolation, connection and distance, performance and private experience.

I photograph instinctively and move through the street without a fixed plan. My process depends on curiosity, intuition, physical movement, attention, and emotional response to what unfolds around me. Photography often feels less like observing from a distance and more like participating in the rhythm and energy of the city itself.

I do not try to control moments or construct narratives. Instead, I allow chance encounters, visual tension, and human interaction to guide the image. Photography allows me to witness small human moments that would otherwise disappear unnoticed.

Through this work, I hope to preserve fleeting moments of tension, vulnerability, humor, beauty, loneliness, and connection that reveal how people exist within contemporary urban life and how we move through the world together while often remaining alone.

About Pelin B. Guven

Pelin B. Guven is a Turkish photographer based in Switzerland. After living abroad for many years in different countries and cultures, she began photography as a way to better understand unfamiliar environments and connect with the people and places around her. What started as a personal form of observation gradually evolved into a deeper way of experiencing, understanding, and engaging with the world.

Growing up in Istanbul, a city layered with history, movement, and immense human diversity, strongly shaped her way of observing the world. Constantly witnessing different forms of human interaction, emotion, tension, and everyday life nurtured her curiosity about people from an early age.

Her academic background in psychology further deepened her interest in human behavior, emotional presence, and the subtle ways people reveal themselves in the street.

Photography became more than a creative practice for her. It became a way of paying attention, slowing down, observing closely, and remaining emotionally connected to everyday life. She is deeply curious about people and about the subtle emotional experiences that constantly unfold in public.

Her work is driven by a desire to witness those fleeting moments that often go unnoticed: moments of vulnerability, tension, isolation, humor, beauty, or quiet human connection that reveal something honest about contemporary life.

Working primarily within street photography and portraiture, she photographs intuitively and responds instinctively to movement, atmosphere, and human presence. When she steps into the street with her camera, she feels fully immersed in the rhythm and unpredictability of the world around her.

She moves without a fixed plan, guided first by light, then by gesture, color, expression, rhythm, and chance encounters. Photographing often feels physical to her, almost like dancing through the street while responding intuitively to what unfolds in front of her.

Her photographs frequently explore themes of movement, anonymity, emotional distance, temporary visibility, and the psychological experience of urban life. Strong graphic compositions, layered framing, vivid color, reflections, and dramatic relationships between light and shadow play an important role in her visual language.

Although her images emerge from spontaneous observation, they are also shaped by emotional attentiveness and by an interest in how people move through crowded public spaces while carrying private emotional worlds within them.

For her, photography is both observational and deeply personal. She does not try to direct scenes or force narratives onto her subjects. Instead, she allows moments to unfold naturally and responds instinctively to the emotional and visual tension she encounters in the street.

Her approach is rooted in presence, curiosity, intuition, and openness to chance.

She strongly believes in the importance of the present and the everyday.

Through photography, she seeks to preserve overlooked fragments of human experience and emotional presence, moments that might otherwise disappear unnoticed but quietly suggest something about how we live, move, connect, and exist within contemporary life.

She is interested not only in documenting people and places, but also in preserving the feeling of being there, fully immersed in a specific moment in time.

Her work has been exhibited and published internationally, including recognition from the LensCulture Street Photography Awards, Women Street Photographers, GUP Magazine, and All About Photo. [Official Website]