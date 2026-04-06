Navigating in Traffic is a self-portrait series that reflects a personal journey of healing, resilience, and self-discovery.

Using the metaphor of traffic, the project visualizes the emotional and psychological movement through life’s disruptions, obstacles, and transformations.

Each image functions like a snapshot within a larger sequence, capturing moments of tension, pause, and transition. Some scenes evoke the feeling of a collision, painful and disorienting. Others resemble yellow lights, moments of hesitation where uncertainty demands attention. There are also moments of clarity and passage, when the road opens again and movement becomes possible.

Through these visual fragments, the series explores how personal struggles, trauma, and emotional challenges shape identity over time. The “traffic of life” becomes a symbolic landscape of intersections, detours, and crossings that continually reshape the self. The work does not present these experiences as resolved events but as an ongoing journey through emotional terrain.

At its core, Navigating in Traffic is a reflection on endurance. Each image acknowledges difficulty while also pointing toward the persistence required to continue moving forward. The series ultimately reveals resilience emerging from the complex movement of life itself.

About Leanne Trivett S.

Leanne Trivett S. is a visual artist and photographer whose work explores identity, emotion, and transformation through experimental photographic processes. Working primarily with self-portraiture, abstraction, and floral imagery, she approaches photography as a space for personal inquiry and lyrical storytelling.

Influenced by her background in theatre and vocal performance, she treats photography as a performative medium where narrative, gesture, and emotion unfold visually. Her images often incorporate techniques such as intentional camera movement, blur, layering, and multiple exposures to create dreamlike compositions that move beyond literal representation.

Through her work, she seeks to connect personal experience with universal emotional themes, creating images that invite viewers into moments of reflection, vulnerability, and shared humanity. [Official Website]