 
 
  • EXPLORE
    CONTENT
    ARCHIVE FEATURE INSIGHT FLASH INTERVIEW
    ABOUT
    JURY CONTACT LEGAL
    • FeatureLiv Mann-Tremblay

    More Than You Could Ever Know by Liv Mann Tremblay: Exploring Human Connection to Nature

    The work questions how culture, domesticity, and religion can create divisions between humans and the natural world, as well as between individuals and their own organic nature. The series gently reflects on what is considered socially acceptable, both historically and in the present.
    Mar 26, 2026

    The work questions how culture, domesticity, and religion can create divisions between humans and the natural world, as well as between individuals and their own organic nature.

    The series gently reflects on what is considered socially acceptable, both historically and in the present.

    It asks how people treat themselves, each other, and the world they inhabit as a result of these norms. Through these images, Liv invites reflection on humanity’s place within the larger ecological web, encouraging a break from convention and a reconnection with a wilder, freer state.

    More Than You Could Ever Know expresses a visceral and emotional connection to nature and the self, reminding viewers that addressing environmental destruction begins with recognising that humans are part of a larger organic system. Liv explores her own relationship with nature as a source of strength and inspiration. Her photographs, paired with accompanying poetry, reinforce this idea, taking the viewer beyond the confines of civilisation and back to the earth, the wind, and the wild.

    As Laura Beatty writes in Looking for Theophrastus: “Things were separated into neat categories, and it has taken millennia to realise that we live in a web of intricately connected plants, fungi, weather conditions, climate, and terrain… that we are one thing.”

    Liv’s work visually conveys what it means to be deeply interconnected with the natural world. The images ask viewers to reconsider their place within it and recognise the urgent need to protect it. In these photographs, nature takes precedence as body and soul merge with the landscape.

    About Liv Mann Tremblay

    Liv Mann Tremblay is a British photographer based in Montréal, Canada. She has always been motivated by the power of storytelling and how it can foster greater understanding and connection between people.

    Following her degree in psychology, she studied photography at Photofusion in London in 2003. She developed her practice by creating independent documentary projects as well as commissions for NGOs, including Coaching For Hope (South Africa), Medical Action Myanmar (Myanmar), and The Testimony Project (UK). She balances commercial commissions with her fine art practice.

    Her personal projects include After the Kids Go to Sleep, a reflection on her experience of motherhood; Flashes of Light, an intimate portrait of her growing family; Demo-crazy, a series of images and audio recordings reflecting political unrest and uncertainty in Myanmar; and Devil’s Garden, a project exploring the relationship between landscape and the lived experience of the Saharawi people in exile in Algeria.

    Together with photographer Alison Palmer, she produced The Footballers, a series of portraits of eleven players from the England Women’s Senior Football Squad, created between 2009 and 2012. The project documents the transition of the women’s game from amateur to professional in the UK. The images were exhibited at Wembley Stadium (London), FOFI (Bristol), and as part of a touring exhibition across the UK.

    During the first COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, she created Even When It Is Grey We See Further Now, a project documenting the experiences of her neighbours through photography and recorded testimonies. Her work has been featured in numerous publications, exhibitions, and international photography festivals.

    Follow what’s new in the Dodho community. Join the newsletter »

    In the decade since becoming a mother, her work has focused closer to home. She is currently developing abstract images that create a visceral and immersive sense of connection to the natural world and to the self through her series More Than You Could Ever Know. [Official Website]

    https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/ban12-copiasss.webp
    https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/awardsp.webp