Sierra Leone is undoubtedly the most fascinating and intense country he has ever visited.

This nation, filled with complex layers, harbors a shadow where light rarely reaches. The work Money State takes viewers deep into Sierra Leone’s current situation, guiding them like a river into a world where ruthless nature, abundant riches, human destinies, and voodoo mysticism are inextricably intertwined.

The jungle serves as both a physical and psychological labyrinth, where many have lost their way, but where hidden treasures can be found.

The work explores the coexistence of light and darkness, civilization and barbarism, which lurk within each of us. The sense of power and limitlessness brought by the civil war intoxicated many, but losing it plunged many into a state of uncertainty. The story delves into post-war reality, revealing people’s struggles with their traumatic past. For many, the intensity of the civil war never truly ended. Although the country has progressed, development remains fragile.

The civil war that ended 25 years ago has left deep scars on people, more than they themselves understand. For children and youth who were previously associated with armed groups, integration into communities has been a long and arduous process. Their status as former child soldiers often adds to the complexity and difficulty of their post-war realities. These young people have faced enormous social stigma in the post-war context.

The imagery takes the viewer into a world that is both beautiful and unpredictable, and while the ghosts of the past are everywhere, there is immense beauty in the landscape. At the heart of the work is Money State, a community born in a landfill, where a group of former child soldiers and street-hardened youth reflects Sierra Leone’s society—fragile and uncertain. Although the Money State community has disbanded, its members remember it as the best time of their lives, when a sense of community brought genuine pride.

In Sierra Leone, inequality and corruption are on the rise, creating new challenges. This highlights the blurred line between times of war and peace. These observations were made between 2013 and 2023, witnessing how Ebola affected communities and how the destructive force of corruption and kush drugs are bringing the country to its knees. After the civil war, the country continues to struggle with poverty, violence, and weak health and social services.