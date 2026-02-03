Over time, our perspective on a photograph evolves; it is transformed by our ongoing life experiences and social and environmental changes.

Often, a sense of nostalgia or sentimental longing filters our memory of that captured moment in time.

As a photographer, I am most passionate about landscape and nature as subject matter. With the health of our planet deteriorating due to the impacts of climate change, I have come to feel nostalgic about its scenic natural beauty even as I view it through my lens.

There is a term for this condition. It is called solastalgia, a form of eco-anxiety caused by environmental change. It can be described as “pre-traumatic stress,” occurring prior to an event but based on obvious warning signs. It is a sense of loss that the planet we think we live on no longer exists.

The photographs in my Mindful Reminiscence project convey nature through this solastalgic mindset. Our forests are being devastated, our oceans polluted. Will future generations experience the solace and inspiration that nature provides? Or will the natural world of today gradually become a faded memory of the past? The vintage treatment of the images in this project portrays the here and now as if it were time gone by. I am being mindful, in the moment, while simultaneously reminiscing about the present as if it were already the past.

The scratched, vignetted rocks and filmy seascapes of Mindful Reminiscence harken back to the subtle autochromes of the early 20th century. One of the first methods used to capture color in photographs, autochrome was the predecessor of Kodachrome, which later produced more vivid, brilliant color. Along with their dreamy sense of nostalgia, autochromes possess a timeless quality that I wanted to bring to my digital images. Scenes captured by artists for centuries continue to serve as a muse for the creation of new works of art.

“Time and tide wait for no man.” ~ Geoffrey Chaucer

This quote from The Canterbury Tales was first published in 1395, but in the context of climate change and the resulting rise in sea levels, it could not be more relevant today. Even if we were able to stop greenhouse gas emissions immediately, most projections estimate that sea levels will continue to rise between eight and ten feet by the end of the century.

The encroaching sea is a gradual phenomenon, so much so that we often maintain the illusion that it is not urgent. Yet coastal communities around the world are already being affected. Natural processes such as flooding and erosion are now amplified by sea level rise, intensified waves, and extreme storm surges. Saltwater will infiltrate freshwater aquifers. Seaports, airports, refineries, and both above- and below-ground infrastructure will all be threatened in various ways. Human activity further stresses the coastline. Artificial barriers attempt to shore up eroding bluffs where homes with ocean views now cling precariously to the edge.

Photographing the coast during king tides is especially rewarding for me, as the forces of nature are on full display. King tides occur annually when the Earth aligns with the sun and the moon, creating a stronger-than-normal gravitational pull. This alignment results in abnormally high and low tides. King tides can offer a glimpse into the future. When they coincide with winter storms, waves and storm surge can inundate beaches and coastal areas, posing serious threats to people and property. Climate researchers and government officials study the effects of king tides to validate projections about the future impacts of sea level rise as global temperatures continue to increase. This research provides a valuable foundation for mitigation and adaptation planning.

While rising seas, intensified waves, and storm surges contribute to the sense of solastalgia that permeates my Mindful Reminiscence images, I remain hopeful that the human spirit will generate and implement solutions to our existential crisis, and that the resilience of nature will ultimately prevail.

About Debra Achen

Lens-based artist Debra Achen developed a passion for art and a deep connection to nature while growing up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She completed her BA in Visual Arts at the University of California, San Diego, and now lives on the scenic Central Coast of California, where she finds inspiration for her nature-based work.

Achen’s photography has garnered numerous awards and exhibitions throughout the United States and Europe. She received the 2024 Artist Grant for Landscape Photography from the Center for Photographic Art, and her Folding and Mending series was selected for the prestigious Photolucida Critical Mass Top 50 in 2022. Her work can be found in private, corporate, and museum collections. [Official Website]