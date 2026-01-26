The Earth is a collaborative project with Chinese fashion designer Ma Ke, initiated in 2007 and grounded in a shared belief that different artistic disciplines can converge toward the same essential truth.

Although fashion and photography operate through distinct visual languages, they are united by a common pursuit: a return to origins, to simplicity, and to a deeper understanding of humanity’s relationship with nature.

The series was photographed on the Tagong Grassland in the Garzê Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Sichuan Province, China. “Tagong,” a Tibetan word meaning “a place favored by the Bodhisattva,” lies on a plateau at an altitude of 3,730 meters, where the Sichuan–Tibet Highway cuts through a vast, elemental landscape. All the people depicted in this work are local herders and their children from scattered Tibetan villages. The images were captured exclusively on black-and-white negative film and hand-developed in a humid hotel bathroom in Guangzhou during the journey. The grainy silver-halide crystals, high-contrast tonality, and inherent imperfections of the process became an essential visual language for the series, an organic surface through which time, fragility, and presence can be felt.

The conceptual foundation of The Earth was articulated by Ma Ke, whose reflections on early human history formed the spiritual core of this collaboration. She spoke of a time when humanity regarded nature with both reverence and fear, when life was inseparable from the natural world and people lived simply, guided by instinct rather than domination. For her, this simplicity, born directly from life itself, holds an enduring power. The earth is not merely a source of survival, but the origin of life and the ultimate destination of the human soul.

Photography, for me, has always been a means of searching for the essence of humanity. Through encounters with different cultures and landscapes, I have come to believe that human dignity, resilience, and spirituality reveal themselves most clearly where life remains closely bound to the land. Earth became a deeply personal spiritual journey, less an act of documentation than an act of witnessing.

On the Tagong Grassland, I encountered Tibetan herders whose lives are inseparable from the earth beneath their feet. Standing within the landscape, weathered, silent, and grounded, they appeared to merge with their surroundings, like living forms shaped by wind, altitude, and time. In those moments, the boundary between humanity and nature dissolved. What emerged was a quiet strength, a dignity without pride, and a generosity free of excess.

Through the lens, I sensed something ancient and universal, perhaps the wellspring of humanity itself. This subtle yet powerful life force is something we have gradually forgotten in the modern world. Earth is an attempt to reconnect with that source, to remember what it means to belong to the land rather than to conquer it. It is both a visual meditation and a call to humility, interconnectedness, and remembrance of the profound bond between humanity and the earth.

About Mi Zhou

He began his career as a civil engineer in China before relocating to the United States in 1995 to study communication arts. He later worked as an advertising art director in New York City and is now a freelance photographer and independent filmmaker, with a primary focus on social documentary work. He has been based in San Francisco since 2004. [Official Website]