Barcelona will once again become a city observed through different eyes this June. From June 9 to 13, 2026, the city will host the first edition of MFC FEST, a new independent festival dedicated to contemporary street photography that will transform different cultural spaces across Barcelona into meeting points for photographers, collectives, publishers, and lovers of urban imagery.

Organized by KM Productions, the festival proposes an experience that goes far beyond the traditional exhibition format: three days where photography is lived, discussed, and experienced directly within the rhythm of the city itself.

MFC FEST is built around a simple but powerful idea: understanding the street as a constantly evolving creative territory. Far removed from rigid or academic approaches to street photography, the festival embraces a direct, instinctive, and deeply urban vision of image-making. Light, coincidence, urban geometry, and everyday life become the center of a program designed to create a genuine community around contemporary photography.

The festival will take place between the neighborhoods of Gràcia and El Raval, using two cultural venues with very different yet complementary identities. Sala Or, located in Gràcia, will serve as one of the main hubs of the festival thanks to its theatrical atmosphere and its ability to host large-scale exhibitions and audiovisual projections. Meanwhile, Inusual Project, situated in the heart of El Raval, will bring a more underground and experimental energy to the program, creating a closer dialogue between artists, images, and audiences.

The program combines workshops, photowalks, screenings, round tables, documentary cinema, collective exhibitions, photobook presentations, and a photography market open to both emerging and established artists. The intention is not only to exhibit work, but also to create real spaces for exchange between photographers and the public. Alongside the photographic activities, the festival will also feature DJ sessions, gastronomic proposals, and participatory experiences that expand the atmosphere beyond the image itself.

One of the most compelling aspects of MFC FEST is precisely this balance between practice and reflection. The festival includes activities focused on ethics in contemporary photography, live portfolio analysis, and open conversations about the visual narratives emerging from today’s cities. At a time when photography is increasingly consumed through fast and fragmented digital platforms, MFC FEST proposes something slower, more physical, and more human: direct encounters around images and the stories they contain.

Among the invited photographers are Josep Fàbrega, Julio Marchamalo, and Jordi Oliver, three authors whose approaches to urban and documentary photography differ greatly while sharing a strong connection to the city as subject and stage. Barcelona-based photographer Josep Fàbrega is known for his use of color and composition as narrative tools within urban space, as well as for his collaborations with Ricoh and Fujifilm. Julio Marchamalo, working from Madrid, explores the relationship between artificial light and everyday urban scenes through a bold and highly visual photographic language where ordinary moments become emotionally charged images. Jordi Oliver, whose documentary work has been closely linked to Barcelona’s Raval district since the 1990s, brings a deeply human perspective centered on social observation and the lived reality of the city.

Alongside the public activities, MFC FEST also includes a photography market and collective exhibition where photographers and filmmakers will have the opportunity to present and sell prints, photobooks, zines, and original works directly to visitors without commissions from the organization. This independent spirit is central to the identity of the festival, which seeks to create an accessible and open platform for contemporary photographic practice.

For several days, Barcelona will become a vast visual stage where street photography moves beyond simple observation and becomes a shared experience. MFC FEST arrives with the ambition of establishing itself as a new meeting point for those who understand photography not only as documentation, but as a way of exploring the city and discovering new ways of seeing contemporary urban life.

MFC FEST