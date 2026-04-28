Water is not merely a surface here; it is time itself.

“Memory of Water” exists within the tension between what is fixed and what is in constant flux.

Rather than documenting a place, the photographs trace its gradual dissolution over time. Structures, piers, benches, and traces of the shore slowly fade into the water, losing their solidity and certainty. What remains is not a presence, but the sensation of a trace.

The spaces appear abandoned, yet this abandonment does not suggest absence; it signals transformation. Human figures are largely missing, but their presence is deeply felt. These constructions stand as temporary marks left by humans, and the water patiently reclaims them.

Long exposure is not simply a technical choice; it is a conceptual tool. Time thickens, movement softens, and reality begins to dissolve. Water does not erase what is solid; it absorbs it into duration. As a result, the images no longer belong to a single moment, but to continuity itself.

“Memory of Water” unfolds within a shifting boundary between land and sea, presence and absence, memory and forgetting. These borders are not fixed; they constantly drift, dissolve, and reconstruct themselves, much like memory.

The photographs do not tell a story; they construct a state of being. Rather than guiding the viewer through a narrative, they place them at a threshold where what is seen and what is felt begin to merge.

This is why the series does not attempt to document, but to question: does time truly pass, or does everything slowly dissolve into water, transforming into something else?

For him, this is not only a visual approach, but a way of understanding existence, where everything flows and nothing remains fixed.

About Mustafa Dedeoğlu

Mustafa Dedeoğlu is an Istanbul-based photographer whose work explores atmosphere, narrative, and emotional presence. Working with photography since 2006, he approaches the medium as a personal language rather than a repetition of technique, allowing each image to stand as an independent visual statement. His practice prioritises composition and meaning, shaped by the relationship between space, light, and human experience. In his work, style emerges from perspective and philosophy rather than from a uniform technique.

Dedeoğlu’s photographs have been published on various local and international art platforms and exhibited internationally, including in Russia, Spain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, the United States, Iran (Tehran), France, China (Shanghai), and Japan (Tokyo). [Official Website]