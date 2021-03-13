“All Roads Lead to Milan” is a photographic journey through the main access routes of a city in constant evolution.

Milan, if you look closely, is a small city. Its beating heart is not limited to the elegant streets of the center; it is also defined—and perhaps above all—by what surrounds it.

The project explores its outer edges: those roads and ring roads that once marked the border between the countryside and the metropolis, and which now act as gateways to uncertain and often fragmented urban realities.

These are not just transit routes, but symbolic frontiers where identities change and the true complexity of the city emerges. Through the contrasts between futuristic developments and abandoned structures, elegant shopping centers and deserted sidewalks, the images trace a melancholic, ironic Milan far from the glossy stereotype of the fashion capital.

This work is both a visual investigation and a personal reflection on urban transformation: an invitation to reflect on what the edges of a city reveal about its heart. [Official Website]