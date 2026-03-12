 
 
    • FeatureBob Stevens

    Los Ojos: Life in the Streets of East Los Angeles by Bob Stevens

    I first learned about Manny Jimenez in a story published in the Los Angeles Times. The article described his remarkable journey from a former gang member growing up in East Los Angeles to someone who had transformed his life through a deep love for the art of filmmaking.
    Mar 12, 2026

    Rather than allowing his past to define him, Manny channeled that passion into building something constructive and creative. He founded a talent agency called “Suspect Entertainment,” creating opportunities for people whose voices and stories might otherwise go unheard.

    The story stayed with me. I have always felt a strong connection to Hispanic culture, and Manny’s experience—and his determination to reshape his life through creativity—resonated deeply with me. After reading the article, I reached out to him and introduced myself, sharing my admiration for his story and my interest in the culture and community he came from.

    When we met, our conversation quickly turned toward the possibility of collaboration. I proposed a project in which I would photograph some of the people he knew—individuals whose lives and experiences reflected the streets and neighborhoods of East Los Angeles. Manny was open to the idea, and together we began to shape a plan.

    That collaboration ultimately became my photographic series “Los Ojos: Life in the Streets of East Los Angeles.” Through Manny’s introductions and the trust he helped establish, I was able to create portraits that reflected not only the faces of the community, but also the depth, humanity, and spirit behind them.

    “Los Ojos: Life on the Streets of East Los Angeles” is a photographic project rooted in the lived experiences of many Hispanic individuals from East LA. Every subject portrayed had been involved with gangs and, at some point, most had been incarcerated.

    The visual style and tone of the studio portraits pay homage to Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patron saint of Mexico, whose presence is a powerful cultural and spiritual symbol. Each portrait was taken at a location personally chosen by the subject—places that hold deep meaning in their lives and histories.

    One subject, Frank, described it like this: “Growing up in East LA… everybody always says it’s bad… but you don’t know what bad is until you see what good is… so for us, it was just normal.”

    For me, what makes these stories especially powerful is that each of these individuals was able to escape the cycle of street violence and go on to lead productive, inspirational lives. What is documented here is not just a reflection of the past, but a testament to transformation, resilience, and the enduring strength of the human spirit.

    About Bob Stevens

    Bob Stevens is an American photographer and filmmaker whose work explores light, narrative, and the natural world.

    An avid stargazer in his youth, his fascination with telescopes eventually led him to cameras and lenses. While attending Santa Monica College, he studied photography and soon began a career behind the camera that would evolve across both still and motion imagery.

    His work has ranged from fashion and beauty photography to national advertising campaigns and editorial assignments. In motion, he has directed numerous television commercials, including two Super Bowl spots, as well as short films and documentaries. His work in both mediums has received wide industry recognition.

    Over time, Stevens developed a deep appreciation for Hispanic culture and the warmth of its people, which led him to maintain a second home in Baja California for many years. The landscape, light, and spirit of the region continue to influence his creative perspective.

    After many years living along the beaches of Los Angeles, Stevens relocated to the high desert of Joshua Tree, where he now lives and works with his partner, surrounded by wide skies and a rotating cast of roadrunners, rabbits, coyotes, and other curious neighbors—an environment that continues to inspire his quiet observation of light, narrative, and the natural world. [Official Website]

