Harajuku in Los Angeles: Portraits in Place is a long-term portrait series celebrating Harajuku-inspired individuals living in Southern California.

Focusing on home, work, and play, the series examines the spatial dimensions of self-presentation.

Photographed throughout Greater Los Angeles, these environmental portraits position J-fashion as a lived practice. Domestic settings, studios, workspaces, and city streets operate as extensions of identity, revealing how style is embedded in everyday life.

Set against the layered landscape of Los Angeles, the series traces a cultural translation: how the visual language of Harajuku fashion is adapted and reimagined within a distinctly Southern Californian context. At its core, the work reflects a community that embraces Japanese fashion and kawaii aesthetics as expressions of visibility, belonging, and self-definition.

About Karen Constine

Karen Constine is a lens-based artist whose work explores community, culture, and place. Using colour and infrared photography, she examines shared rituals and contemporary forms of pilgrimage through their visual and social dimensions.

Constine is currently working on several personal projects, including a multi-series on Harajuku in Los Angeles, which embraces photographic portraiture celebrating individuals inspired by Harajuku fashion.

Her work has been exhibited in national and international exhibitions, including Art in the Plague Year at UCR ARTS: California Museum of Photography; #ICPConcerned at the International Center of Photography; and FotoNostrum Gallery in Barcelona for the Biennial of Fine Art and Documentary Photography. Her work has been recognised with awards and featured in Aesthetica Magazine, Dodho Magazine, and Lenscratch.

She is based in her native city of Los Angeles. [Official Website]