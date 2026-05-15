Rapa das Bestas of Sabucedo is a cultural and traditional festival centered around the cutting of horses’ manes, a practice that takes place in the curros — enclosed spaces where the horses are gathered.

The festival is held every year in Sabucedo over three days: the first Saturday, Sunday, and Monday of July.

More than 600 horses live freely in the surrounding mountains, divided into fourteen herds. The females are known as mares, while the males are called garañones (stallions).

Like other traditional curros, the celebration involves gathering the horses from the mountains, bringing them into the enclosure, trimming their manes, and identifying them, today through the use of microchips. However, the Rapa das Bestas of Sabucedo is considered the most renowned of these events and is distinguished by several unique characteristics.

The most significant difference is that no ropes, sticks, or restraining devices are used to control the animals. The aloitadores — the individuals responsible for holding the mares and stallions during the process — rely solely on their skill, strength, and physical ability to manage the horses.

Another defining aspect of the festival is the Bajada, the gathering and guiding of the horses down from the mountains into Sabucedo. This event is considered an essential part of the celebration itself and involves the participation of hundreds of people.

About Joaquín Gómez Sastre