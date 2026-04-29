For as long as she could remember, being alone was a frightening place to be.

It was where she felt stripped down to her bare bones, where her loudest thoughts and emotions consumed her. Being alone was not simply solitude; it was loneliness.

When COVID-19 emerged in March 2020, she was preparing to graduate with a Bachelor of Photography, filled with excitement about the possibilities ahead and the opportunities that awaited her. When the world came to a halt, she was forced into isolation. The temptation to retreat into uncertainty and be overwhelmed by loneliness was strong, but something within her led her to confront that solitude. At first, it was as terrifying as she had expected. Self-doubt threatened to overwhelm her after years of creative collaboration. As she processed her self-criticism, she began taking long walks at night, often the only safe way to be outside.

Bringing her camera was initially an afterthought, but it soon became essential. Photography had always been her way of expressing what she could not put into words. As she wandered through neighbourhoods night after night, she began photographing the warm lights glowing from people’s homes. She often found herself wondering who was inside, how they felt, and how they were living their lives. During this time, when everything felt uncertain and unstable, capturing these moments of warmth and familiarity helped her make sense of the coldness of the outside world. It reminded her that even in darkness, there is always a sense of comfort and belonging in the idea of home.

As life gradually returned to normal and new uncertainties replaced the pandemic, that sense of warmth remained a quiet reassurance.

Inside the Evening is an invitation. It seeks to remind viewers that even in their darkest and most solitary moments, there is always warmth, comfort, and familiarity to be found in the idea of home. Whether in a bustling city or a rural town, home is always present, waiting to be seen beyond the darkness.