As a street photographer, I’m drawn to the raw, unscripted energy of real people moving through real spaces.

Street portraits are my way of documenting life as it unfolds, and over the years I’ve learned that shooting with or without permission brings its own rewards and its own challenges.

When I ask for permission, the dynamic shifts. The subject becomes aware of the camera, often adjusting their posture, expression, or attitude. In these moments, the image becomes a collaboration. The portrait gains a sense of intimacy, and the subject may feel empowered by being part of the process. This cooperative effort often leads to portraits that are emotionally rich and consciously expressive, though sometimes at the cost of spontaneity.

On the other hand, shooting without permission preserves the authenticity of the scene. The person is simply being, unaware of the lens. This candid approach brings a documentary truth to the image: honest, unfiltered, and full of life. These moments are often the most powerful because they aren’t staged.

I constantly walk a line between respect and artistic impulse. In the end, street portraiture is a balancing act between connection and observation. Whether I engage with my subject or quietly capture the moment from a distance, my goal remains the same: to reflect the spirit of the street and the beauty of the everyday. Each portrait — asked for or taken in passing — is a testament to human presence, a frozen frame of a story that might otherwise be forgotten. [Official Website]