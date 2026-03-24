Japanese Travel is a photographic diary born from a journey through Japan, guided not by itinerary but by attention and silence.
The project draws inspiration from a haiku by Matsuo Bashō, whose brief verses capture fleeting moments of perception and transform them into enduring reflections.
Rather than documenting places in a descriptive or narrative way, the series gathers fragments of experience. The photographs function like notes in an open notebook, preserving small impressions encountered along the path. Each image records a moment that reveals itself naturally to the eyes and to the inner sensibility of the traveler.
The twenty photographs do not follow a linear narrative. Instead, they form a fragmented visual diary composed of echoes, pauses, and discontinuities. Without the structure of a travel guide, the images map an inner movement shaped by memory, resonance, and personal perception.
Each photograph becomes a crossroads. The viewer may pass through the image quickly or pause and allow its subtle details to unfold gradually. A texture, a line, or a vibration of light may evoke personal memories or emotions, creating a quiet dialogue between the photograph and the observer.
Japanese Travel does not ask to be interpreted in a definitive way. It invites the viewer to inhabit the images slowly, discovering beauty within ordinary moments and the silence that surrounds them. Like a haiku, the project offers a brief opening through which one may pause, breathe, and experience the quiet presence of a passing instant.
About Giuseppe Di Giulio
Giuseppe Di Giulio was born in Lucania, near Matera, and spent his early years there before moving to Rome, where he studied and worked as an engineer from 1996 to 2018. Since 2019, he has lived and worked in Turin.
His interest in photography began in 2001 during his university years, when he helped create a magazine for a student association. Using a borrowed analog Nikon camera, he learned photographic techniques through a self-taught practice and developed a strong passion for black-and-white imagery.
Di Giulio’s work is characterized by an abstract and evocative approach that transforms ordinary scenes into spaces of reflection, memory, and emotion. His photographs have been exhibited and selected in numerous international exhibitions and galleries, including shows in Barcelona, Stockholm, Berlin, Lisbon, Johannesburg, Melbourne, and Budapest.
Several of his works have received recognition in international competitions such as the Monochrome Awards, ND Awards, and MonoVisions Photography Awards. His projects and interviews have also appeared in photography publications, including Discorsi Fotografici Magazine. [Official Website]