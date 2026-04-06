Japan, The Pathos of Things is the result of several months of travel across Japan in 2024 and 2025.
In a period marked by global conflict and tension, the project emerged from a desire to search for a quieter and more reflective dimension of life.
Rather than focusing on familiar visual symbols such as cherry blossoms, Zen gardens, or the neon spectacle of Shibuya, the work explores a more subtle and introspective Japan found in backstreets, hidden corners of Tokyo, and small towns that seem almost forgotten.
The photographs seek moments of beauty, tenderness, and stillness within the ordinary fabric of daily life. Japan reveals itself as a place that is simultaneously complex and elemental, overwhelming yet deeply restrained. The images therefore aim to approach this complexity with delicacy and a sense of mystery, revealing a quiet strangeness that exists beneath the visible surface of the country.
Central to the project is the Japanese aesthetic idea of mono no aware, often described as the pathos of things. In these images, light, shadow, and texture become vehicles for this sensibility. Ordinary objects appear animated with memory, walls seem to carry traces of past lives, and human presence becomes transient within a broader atmosphere of time and place. The photographs inhabit those suspended moments where anticipation, silence, and subtle emotional resonance emerge.
As the journey progressed, the work gradually moved away from conventional street photography toward something more abstract and intuitive. Instead of seeking definitive moments, the images began to reflect a state of openness and uncertainty, mirroring the enigmatic character of the country itself. Through this approach, the project attempts to evoke not only the spirit of Japan but also a more universal sense of fragility, beauty, and shared human experience.
About Tony Maniaty
Tony Maniaty is a Greek-Australian photographer and writer based in Sydney. His photographic work has appeared widely in international and Australian publications, including the Paris-based journal The Eye of Photography.
His recent photographic projects include the exhibition and photobook Our Hearts Are Still Open (2021), which documented daily life in Paris during the COVID pandemic, and the 2023 exhibition The Planet of Possibilities, a reflection on beauty in a time of global uncertainty. In 2025, his travels through Japan led to the Sydney exhibition Paper Moon: Images of Japan.
Before focusing primarily on photography and writing, Maniaty had a long career in journalism and broadcasting. He worked as a European correspondent for SBS Television, served as Executive Producer of the 7.30 Report on ABC, and later became Associate Professor of Creative Practice at the University of Technology Sydney.
He is also the author of the novel Smyrna, which was shortlisted for the Miles Franklin Award. Maniaty’s work is rooted in a humanist perspective that combines lyrical observation with social awareness. Through photography, he seeks to reveal overlooked moments of beauty and fragility, believing that the more deeply one perceives the world’s beauty, the more inclined one is to protect it. [Official Website]