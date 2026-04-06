Japan, The Pathos of Things is the result of several months of travel across Japan in 2024 and 2025.

In a period marked by global conflict and tension, the project emerged from a desire to search for a quieter and more reflective dimension of life.

Rather than focusing on familiar visual symbols such as cherry blossoms, Zen gardens, or the neon spectacle of Shibuya, the work explores a more subtle and introspective Japan found in backstreets, hidden corners of Tokyo, and small towns that seem almost forgotten.

The photographs seek moments of beauty, tenderness, and stillness within the ordinary fabric of daily life. Japan reveals itself as a place that is simultaneously complex and elemental, overwhelming yet deeply restrained. The images therefore aim to approach this complexity with delicacy and a sense of mystery, revealing a quiet strangeness that exists beneath the visible surface of the country.

Central to the project is the Japanese aesthetic idea of mono no aware, often described as the pathos of things. In these images, light, shadow, and texture become vehicles for this sensibility. Ordinary objects appear animated with memory, walls seem to carry traces of past lives, and human presence becomes transient within a broader atmosphere of time and place. The photographs inhabit those suspended moments where anticipation, silence, and subtle emotional resonance emerge.

As the journey progressed, the work gradually moved away from conventional street photography toward something more abstract and intuitive. Instead of seeking definitive moments, the images began to reflect a state of openness and uncertainty, mirroring the enigmatic character of the country itself. Through this approach, the project attempts to evoke not only the spirit of Japan but also a more universal sense of fragility, beauty, and shared human experience.