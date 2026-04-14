Diasporic Sights is the second volume in the London Street Chronicles series, an ongoing photographic exploration of everyday life in London.

This chapter focuses on the presence and lived experiences of Black British communities within the city.

Through street photography, the work captures fleeting moments unfolding in public space, such as daily routines, gestures of affection, expressions of joy or tribulation, and traces of resilience.

The intention is to reveal multiple facets of the community, offering a broader glimpse into its lived realities, where street photography begins to blur into documentary practice. What starts as a deliberate act of observation gradually becomes a form of documentation, capturing not only individuals, but a people and a moment in time.

The resulting images emerge organically from the rhythm of the streets, revealing stories that might otherwise remain unseen.

Together, the photographs trace powerful threads of identity, migration, and belonging. They reflect the fabric of a city shaped by histories and diasporic journeys, where cultures intersect and redefine the urban landscape.

Diasporic Sights invites the viewer to reconsider the city not only as a physical environment, but as a shared space of memory, presence, and cultural expression. It is an attempt to document what is often overlooked: the quiet, everyday moments that form the foundation of community and connection.

The London Street Chronicles series is conceived as a long-term visual archive of the city’s social fabric. Each volume focuses on different dimensions of urban life, building a layered narrative of London through time. Rooted in observation, patience, and proximity, the series seeks to create an honest and evolving portrait of the city and its people.

The book London Street Chronicles Vol. 2 – Diasporic Sights is scheduled for release later this year.

About Mister Geez

Mister Geez is a lens-based visual artist and printmaking artisan from Martinique, currently based in London. His practice sits at the intersection of street and documentary photography, mixed media, and experimental printmaking, with a focus on memory, identity, and place.

Since 2014, he has used photography as a tool for storytelling and human connection.

His work unfolds across two complementary directions. The first is rooted in black-and-white street photography, printed by hand using the platinum/palladium process. The second is more conceptual, combining photography with AI-generated imagery and data visualisation. These elements are brought together through the cyanotype process, resulting in handmade works that bridge analogue craftsmanship and contemporary digital practices.

In 2025, Mister Geez was awarded the First Prize (Lorenzo il Magnifico Award) in Digital Art at the XV Florence Biennale of Contemporary Art for Ancestors Never Die, a cyanotype series exploring themes of African ancestry, transmission, and collective memory.

Through exhibitions, publications, and workshops, his work continues to explore the dialogue between tradition and innovation, where historical processes meet new technologies and where personal narratives connect with broader cultural histories. [Official Website]