In Passing is a photographic series about the quiet traces people leave behind in the landscape.

Across the deserts, highways, and small towns of the American West, this ongoing project focuses on roadside memorials, temporary shrines, and personal offerings placed at sites where lives were lost.

These memorials appear unexpectedly along the edges of ordinary places: a wooden cross beside a stretch of highway, a bouquet of fading flowers tied to a signpost, a collection of candles, photographs, or handwritten messages slowly weathering in the sun.

While they are deeply personal gestures of grief, they also become part of the landscape itself. Over time, they fade, shift, and change. Objects are carried away by the wind, flowers dry and bleach in the sun, and new offerings appear. The memorials exist in a fragile space between presence and disappearance.

The photographs approach these sites quietly and without spectacle. Rather than documenting tragedy directly, the work focuses on the stillness of the places where these memorials stand. Wide desert roads, empty parking lots, and silent stretches of highway become the stage for these small acts of remembrance.

In this way, the series is less about the moment of loss and more about how memory settles into ordinary places. The landscapes remain, traffic continues to pass, and life moves forward, yet the memorials persist as quiet markers of lives that briefly intersected with that place.

The project is also connected to a broader interest in how everyday environments hold traces of human presence. Many of the locations photographed appear ordinary at first glance, but the memorials transform them into sites of reflection. They remind us that behind every familiar road or intersection there are unseen stories.

In Passing is part of a wider body of work exploring how landscapes record the memory of human lives. Rather than photographing people directly, the series looks at the quiet traces they leave behind in the places they once passed through.

About Gem Redford