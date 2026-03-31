The small Pacific country of Nauru is a raised limestone island only 21 km² in area, with a maximum elevation of 71 metres above sea level, first inhabited by the Nauruan people about 3,000 years ago.

Starting in the late 19th century, around 80% of its area has now been mined for the phosphate rock that occurs in the limestone substrate by companies from Western countries, initially Germany, and since independence in 1968, continued by the Nauru government.

The social, cultural, economic, and environmental impacts on the island and its people have been enormous. Early photographs of the island from the 19th and early 20th centuries reveal a forested island with freshwater resources and abundant inland fishing in the endorheic Lake Buada, in addition to coastal marine resources.

These same photographs also show the scale of what has been lost and impacted in the mined areas in terms of forest, soil, and underlying geology. The Nauruan people have little to show for their island being sacrificed to enable developed countries to fertilise their agriculture, feed their populations, and/or make large profits from selling agricultural products and phosphate fertiliser.

Although the main phosphate reserves have been depleted, ‘secondary’ mining continues, even as mining infrastructure is falling apart. This series of photographs records some of these impacts and the environmental degradation that has occurred and is ongoing, as well as offering a glimpse of the natural limestone pinnacles that occur along the coastline.

The images also reveal that, despite these impacts, nature is reclaiming abandoned infrastructure and degraded land, although not in its original form.