The treescape portraits in If Memory Was a Layer convey ideas about growth, change, and the quest for personal identity.

As people journey through life shapeshifting, they try on different personas and adapt to each new environment.

With age and experience comes the shedding of those parts of ourselves that no longer reflect who we are. The beauty of these transformations emerges from the constant practice of learning self-love. In fluid states of being and becoming, we find acceptance in the promise of our own ever-renewing possibilities and in our ability to determine our own self-meaning.

The images are loosely inspired by Elizabeth Margaret Hopkins, who wrote her first book, The Painted Cougar, when she was 83 years old, at a time when she was also establishing herself as a watercolourist. The story tells the tale of a cougar who seeks external beauty in order to gain the attention of another cougar he admires. He meets various characters on his quest, including a snake with painted illustrations all over his body. Emulating the snake, the cougar returns to his kingdom, where he is admired, and he soon weds the wife he had coveted. After their wedding, she confides that she has always loved him just as he is, and as she licks away his painted illustrations, he becomes his true, complete self.

The artwork in If Memory Was a Layer recalls the cougar’s realization of his own self-worth, as well as Hopkins’s late emergence as a celebrated artist. Their experiences, animal and artist alike, remind us of the struggles we undertake in order to free ourselves from expectations. Roles are bestowed upon us, but we can choose our own paths, our own voices. We can choose the shapes we take. The play between expectation and self-determination, between experience and transformation, is reflected in these pieces. Each tiny branch, leaf, and piece of bark has been honed through layers of digital painting and collage.

The composite images evoke a sense of place. They suggest the comforting knowledge that, no matter our present circumstances, we always hold the power and potential to transform. With tranquility and confidence, we can release our past and emerge as our truest selves.