His pursuit of new landscapes to explore and photograph has been a constant and defining journey, one that has taken him across continents for more than thirty years.

Throughout this time, he has been repeatedly drawn to places where the forces of nature feel most present and unrestrained.

The Iceland Project grew organically from this lifelong exploration. After photographing countless environments shaped by wind, water, ice, and volcanic activity, he felt an instinctive pull toward Iceland’s dramatic terrain. Its stark contrasts and elemental beauty aligned with his desire to create images that move beyond documentation and into interpretation.

Often described as a “photographer’s paradise,” Iceland fully lived up to its reputation. He arrived at the summer equinox, when the sun barely dips below the horizon and daylight extends into an almost continuous glow. This phenomenon transformed his working rhythm. Traditional boundaries of day and night dissolved, allowing him to photograph for extended periods in quiet solitude. During those luminous hours past midnight, the landscape took on a dreamlike quality, with subtle tonal shifts across glaciers, black sand beaches, and distant mountains creating scenes that felt both timeless and otherworldly.

Working in such an environment demands patience, endurance, and deep attentiveness. Weather conditions change rapidly, and moments of extraordinary light may last only seconds. He often hikes long distances carrying equipment across uneven terrain, waiting for the precise convergence of atmosphere, form, and light that allows a photograph to emerge. These experiences are as much a part of the work as the final print. The physical engagement with the land fosters a profound connection that shapes how he sees and responds to each scene.

For him, the natural world is both studio and collaborator. The landscape and seascape provide limitless freedom while also presenting challenges that require intuition and adaptability. Rather than attempting to control the environment, he seeks to listen to it, to observe its rhythms, its silences, and its sudden expressions of power. This process allows him to create images that reflect not only what a place looks like, but what it feels like to stand within it.

He works exclusively in black and white. By stripping away color, he is able to focus on the essential visual language of a scene: shapes, textures, lines, and tonal contrasts. Monochrome transforms the familiar into something more contemplative and symbolic. While people perceive the world in color, he believes the emotional and spiritual presence of light on land and sea can often be expressed more profoundly through the nuanced gradations of black, white, and gray. In this way, each photograph becomes less about literal description and more about interpretation and memory.

Through The Iceland Project, he strives to honor the enduring beauty and raw power of the natural world. His intention is not only to document remarkable places, but to convey a sense of reverence, wonder, and creative purpose. Ultimately, these images invite viewers to pause, reflect, and reconnect with the elemental forces that shape both the landscape and their own inner experience.