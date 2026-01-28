“I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to confront only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived. I did not wish to live what was not life; living is so dear. Nor did I wish to practise resignation, unless it was quite necessary. I wanted to live deeply and suck out all the marrow of life, to live so sturdily and Spartan-like as to put to rout all that was not life, to cut a broad swath and shave close, to drive life into a corner, and reduce it to its lowest terms…”

(Henry David Thoreau)

About Eddy Verloes

Eddy Verloes is a Belgian photographer who has won numerous international awards for his literary and symbolic photography. He is also a curator and gallerist at Gallery Louise Linthout in Brussels.

He skillfully weaves visual narratives that blend realism and surrealism, capturing the essence of interiors, landscapes, and urban life.

Verloes’s spontaneous approach allows him to seize fleeting moments of everyday life, infusing his work with a sense of wonder and mystery. His fascination with literature and philosophy drives him to explore the profound and the poetic, leaving viewers with a lasting sense of awe and contemplation.

He photographs with his soul rather than with the camera, and his work resists categorization. [Official Website]