Black and white remains the purest possible way to create an impact, to discover absence within presence.

The black and white vision helps ensure that the selection of photographs remains consistent with the overall visual and semantic logic. The pace of time in Zanzibar feels extremely slow, yet it progresses remarkably fast. This project is an attempt to capture humanity in a place that reminds us what it means to be human.

This is why I chose the Latin phrase Hominem te memento — Remember that you are human.

The power of our own eyes appears as the seal of present eternity, perhaps the most perfect way of understanding the world. Beneath the surface of what we see, we seek the deeper truth of being and the perception of the individual.

About Yanitsa Genova

Yanitsa Genova is a Bulgarian photographer born in 1994. Her work moves naturally between color and black and white photography, always guided by an experimental spirit and a quiet attention to the ordinary. She is drawn to silent, suspended moments, those small fragments of everyday life where time seems to slow down.

Her creative process is shaped by curiosity, reading, observation, and a constant search for meaning. Influenced by figures such as Henri Cartier-Bresson, Sebastião Salgado, Vivian Maier, Michel de Montaigne, Søren Kierkegaard, and Umberto Eco, Genova approaches photography as a form of reflection rather than mere image-making.

Through her work, she questions the speed and automatism often associated with contemporary photography, advocating for a slower and more contemplative way of seeing. Her images invite reflection, honesty, and a deeper connection with the visible world and the questions that lie beneath its surface. [Official Website]