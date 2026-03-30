On 29 April 1991, when Cyclone Gorky struck the coastal belt of Chattogram, I was a 21-year-old second-year medical student.

The storm had formed just days earlier in the Bay of Bengal, on 24 April, before intensifying into a Category 5–equivalent cyclone, with winds reaching up to 260 km/h.

When it made landfall, it brought with it a storm surge rising over 20 feet, swallowing entire coastal settlements.

I went there with a relief team, carrying medicines. I also carried a camera.

At that time, I did not know how to photograph a disaster. I had no understanding of visual ethics, narrative, or the responsibility of documenting history. What I had was instinct. What I had was emotion. I photographed what I saw and what I felt, in the only way I knew.

For a month, I moved through broken villages across Banshkhali, Anowara, Chakaria, Pekua, and Moheshkhali—places where the scale of loss was almost beyond comprehension. The cyclone had already taken more than 138,000 lives, making it one of the deadliest ever recorded. Millions were left homeless. Homes, boats, and entire infrastructures had collapsed under the force of wind and water, leaving behind an economic loss estimated at around 1.7 billion USD.

What remained was silence.

An unsettling, heavy silence that settled over everything.

I exposed more than a hundred rolls of film, trying to hold on to moments that felt too heavy to trust to memory alone.

In October 1991, those photographs were exhibited in the swimming pool lobby of Hotel Agrabad. Then life moved forward. Now, 35 years later, I look at these photographs differently. They are not just records of a disaster. They are traces of a young man learning to see—learning to witness grief, responsibility, and history without fully understanding any of them.

Now I am sharing these images again. Not to reopen wounds, but to remember resilience. To honor the lives that rebuilt from salt and silence. And perhaps, to reconnect with that 21-year-old who believed that photographs could hold truth.

It is raw. It is imperfect. It is honest.