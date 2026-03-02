It didn’t take long before her newfound love of birding, seeking out, identifying, and photographing different species, became a form of meditation.

In the bird images she began making, mystery, shadow, and blur became metaphors for prayer, possibility, and quiet transformation.

For her, birds have become symbols rather than subjects. Suspended in space and time, they appear sacred and mystical.

This ongoing project, as well as others she has worked on over the course of many decades, is centered on mindfulness, which requires patience and presence. It is a thoughtful approach that extends beyond her camera, lenses, and other technical tools and relies more heavily on her heart and intuition.

It has been easy, in recent years, to feel that life is spinning off its axis. Communing with these magnificent creatures always brings her back to center, to a long line of existence, of patterns and habits that have remained the same for centuries. The Sandhill Crane, for example, dates back at least 2 million years, possibly as many as 10 million. This bird’s complex behaviors have persisted throughout thousands of generations, something she finds deeply comforting.

She invites viewers to join her in this contemplative, quiet, dreamlike place. While there is certainly a sense of foreboding and darkness in this project, what she most hopes to convey is a sense of beauty, mystery, and, above all, hope. Hope in the unfolding of timeless wonder and unseen possibilities.