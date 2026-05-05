Years ago, when I had to leave Iran for many reasons, I found myself in Georgia, where I lived for over six years.

There, I began an eight-year-long project to capture the lives of the Georgian people through my lens, focusing on common pains and struggles that mirrored my own experiences.

This project, Game Changer (2021), highlights the aspirations of a rebellious generation in Georgia, one that seeks to distance itself from Russian influence and align with the European Union.

As a former Soviet republic, Georgia is in a historic moment in which most young people want to replace the old Soviet mentality with a new, modern way of thinking and, for many, a shift toward a Western lifestyle. It is a generation that, in recent years, has launched several movements, including significant protests demanding the protection of social and civil rights.

This generation reminded me of the young generation in Iran that I am part of: a generation that is rebellious and desires to shake up old structures in pursuit of a better future, as seen recently in Iran with the “Woman, Life, Freedom” movement.

This essay symbolically portrays the birth of this distinguished generation from the heart of massive structures built during the Soviet Union, buildings that serve as metaphors for the Soviet mentality, where individuals did not matter.