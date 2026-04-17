In this collection of works, she looks at a flower as a shape-shifter — a symbol that carries different meanings depending on light, context, and perception.
Flowers appear as emblems of transience, carriers of memory, and witnesses to human presence.
They exist at the edge of life and decay, stillness and motion, fragility and resilience.
Her work is rooted in the emotional resonance of objects and the traces of human experience they hold. Still life, often thought of as static, becomes a space for storytelling. Each arrangement, each subtle gesture, reflects time, memory, and the ways displacement shapes perception; they absorb light, shadow, and movement, transforming under the conditions surrounding them.
Through this series, she explores how familiar forms can evoke unfamiliar emotions, how a single object can carry the weight of absence, longing, or endurance. These works capture fleeting moments where the ordinary becomes extraordinary, where the ephemeral nature of life is observed and honored.