FLORA X explores the quiet symmetry between human anatomy and the natural world.

The project reveals an inner beauty that exists beneath the surface—the beauty we are born with, shaped by nature itself, not by cultural expectations or shifting ideals.

At the core of these works lie medical X-rays, used not as symbols of fragility, but as a neutral and honest foundation—a view of the body freed from stereotypes. Flowers and organic forms are introduced as counterparts; they echo the natural elegance of human structure, suggesting that every person, like every bloom, carries an inherent, undeniable grace.

The series combines photography, scanography, digital collage, and hand-painted digital techniques.

Each element is captured separately and assembled into a unified composition; the final image is refined with digital brushes to create the tactile feeling of a hand-crafted portrait.

Inspired by Renaissance painting, the palette follows soft transitional tones and employs the sfumato approach, allowing form and atmosphere to dissolve into one another with subtlety.

FLORA X is a meditation on the coexistence of humans and nature—not as opposites, but as reflections of a shared origin. These images speak to an essential truth: inner beauty is not constructed; it is revealed.

Technique & Process

• X-ray imagery (real medical radiographs)

• Photography

• Scanography (selected works)

• Digital collage

• Hand-painted digital detailing

• Renaissance-inspired palette, sfumato transitions

All elements were photographed or scanned separately and assembled into a unified composition. [Official Website]