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    • FeatureLeanne Trivett S

    Faded Feast Leanne Trivett: A Study of Touch, Desire and Human Connection

    Faded Feast is a self-portrait series that explores the complexities of human connection through the language of touch, movement, and emotional proximity. The work examines how intimacy exists not only in physical contact but also in the invisible exchanges that occur between bodies, emotions, and memory.
    Mar 19, 2026

    Faded Feast is a self-portrait series that explores the complexities of human connection through the language of touch, movement, and emotional proximity.

    The work examines how intimacy exists not only in physical contact but also in the invisible exchanges that occur between bodies, emotions, and memory.

    Texture becomes a central visual element throughout the series. Surfaces, skin, fabric, and light create tactile impressions that invite the viewer to experience the work almost physically, evoking the sensation of touch itself. Through fluid forms and shifting gestures, the images explore how longing, closeness, and desire move between individuals, forming bonds that are both intimate and universal.

    Movement plays a crucial role in shaping the visual rhythm of the work. Each photograph captures a suspended moment while simultaneously suggesting the continuous flow of emotional energy between people. Attraction, seduction, and vulnerability appear not simply as acts of desire but as expressions of deeper emotional states. Within these images, intimacy is defined as much by the space between individuals as by their closeness.

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    Ultimately, Faded Feast reflects on the many textures of love. The work moves between softness and tension, visibility and invisibility, presence and absence. Through self-portraiture, the series becomes a space where touch expands beyond the physical and emerges as a language of longing, connection, and emotional resonance. The photographs were created in San Sebastián, Spain, in April 2024.

    About Leanne Trivett S.

    Leanne Trivett S. is a visual artist and photographer whose work centers on self-exploration, emotional resonance, and poetic visual storytelling. Working across self-portraiture, experimental floral imagery, and abstraction, her practice investigates identity as something fluid and continuously evolving.

    Influenced by a background in theatre and vocal performance, she approaches photography as a performative space where transformation and introspection unfold simultaneously. Some images are carefully staged, while others emerge spontaneously, reflecting her interest in the subtle narratives that exist within pauses and transitional moments.

    Her visual language frequently employs techniques such as intentional camera movement, blur, layering, and multiple exposures, both in-camera and during the creative process. These methods allow her to move beyond literal representation and enter a more dreamlike visual terrain where emotion, gesture, and memory take form.

    Through her work, she seeks to create a bridge between personal experience and collective feeling, inviting viewers into a reflective space where vulnerability, identity, and human connection can be contemplated. More information about her projects, biography, and curriculum vitae can be found on her website. [Official Website]

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