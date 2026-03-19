Faded Feast is a self-portrait series that explores the complexities of human connection through the language of touch, movement, and emotional proximity.

The work examines how intimacy exists not only in physical contact but also in the invisible exchanges that occur between bodies, emotions, and memory.

Texture becomes a central visual element throughout the series. Surfaces, skin, fabric, and light create tactile impressions that invite the viewer to experience the work almost physically, evoking the sensation of touch itself. Through fluid forms and shifting gestures, the images explore how longing, closeness, and desire move between individuals, forming bonds that are both intimate and universal.

Movement plays a crucial role in shaping the visual rhythm of the work. Each photograph captures a suspended moment while simultaneously suggesting the continuous flow of emotional energy between people. Attraction, seduction, and vulnerability appear not simply as acts of desire but as expressions of deeper emotional states. Within these images, intimacy is defined as much by the space between individuals as by their closeness.

Ultimately, Faded Feast reflects on the many textures of love. The work moves between softness and tension, visibility and invisibility, presence and absence. Through self-portraiture, the series becomes a space where touch expands beyond the physical and emerges as a language of longing, connection, and emotional resonance. The photographs were created in San Sebastián, Spain, in April 2024.

About Leanne Trivett S.