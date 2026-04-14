Duality has always been at the center of my curiosity.

Not in the obvious sense of opposites, but in the quiet tension between states of being—the moment something exists fully, and the moment it begins to transform.

This project emerged from that space, using a single subject, the black rose, as a vessel to explore the dialogue between vitality and transition.

In its living state, the rose carries a certain authority. Its petals are velvety, dense, and structured, holding light with restraint. There is an immediacy to it, a presence that feels complete, almost self-aware. It does not seek attention; it simply exists with confidence.

As time passes, that same rose shifts. The form softens, edges curl, and textures begin to surface where perfection once dominated. The faded rose does not become lesser; it becomes different. It holds a quieter intensity, one shaped by time rather than perfection. It is no longer about presence, but about memory, about what remains.

What interests me is not contrast, but continuity. These two states are not separate; they are part of the same existence, unfolding at different moments. One does not replace the other; they complete each other.

My approach to photographing this was rooted in restraint. Nothing is exaggerated, nothing is added. Light and shadow are carefully controlled, allowing the subject to reveal itself without interference. Darkness is not used as absence, but as a space where subtle details emerge, where the image speaks in a quieter tone.

The black rose itself was a deliberate choice. It removes the distraction of color and pushes the viewer toward form, texture, and emotion. It exists in a space that feels both familiar and distant, allowing interpretation to shift beyond the obvious.

This work is, ultimately, a reflection on time. The living rose aligns with our instinctive attraction to perfection. The faded rose asks for a pause, a closer look, a reconsideration of what beauty means beyond its peak.

This series is part of the ongoing collection Welcome to the Dark Side, an exploration of beauty found not only in presence, but in transformation, in shadow, and in the quiet elegance of what remains

About Beyti Barbaros

Born in Turkey, Beyti Barbaros discovered photography nearly two decades ago when he first picked up a simple point-and-shoot camera.

In 2007, he immigrated to the United States, settling near New York City, a metropolis that became both his muse and his canvas.

Today, his portfolio exceeds 12,000 photographs, spanning monumental skylines, serene landscapes, and abstract compositions. A self-taught artist, he has built his career through persistence, vision, and passion, creating large-scale fine-art works that transform spaces and challenge perception.

Beyti Barbaros lives and breathes photography, not merely as a craft but as a way of seeing. Through his lens, he captures not just what is visible, but what is often overlooked: the whispers of light, the dialogue between steel and sky, and the fragile poetry of nature against the permanence of stone.

His work thrives on contrasts: the chaos of New York against the calm of a forest path, the grandeur of skyscrapers against the quiet endurance of the natural world. Each image is a meditation on time, on what flickers for a moment and what endures long after we are gone.

In the absence of human figures, his photographs invite reflection. Viewers find themselves mirrored in glass facades, rushing rivers, and fading horizons. B. Barbaros Photography is not about documentation; it is about transformation.

Every frame is crafted to engage the eye and elevate the space it inhabits, timeless yet modern, intimate yet monumental. To step into his work is to enter a world where beauty commands presence and every detail whispers its own truth. [Official Website]