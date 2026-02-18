About Ewa Sho
Ewa Sho is a photographer based in Warsaw, Poland. She holds a Master’s degree in Political Science and International Relations from the Institution of Higher Learning for Humanities and Journalism in Poznań, Poland, and completed postgraduate studies in photography at the Warsaw School of Photography.
Her work stems from a deep curiosity about human nature, identity, and the socio-political conditions that shape individual experience. She approaches photography as a tool for reflection and storytelling, a way of observing a world in which the personal and the collective intertwine in complex and often subtle ways.
Alongside her commercial practice, she develops long-term personal projects focused on documentary, reportage, and street photography. Her interests center on themes of social transformation, historical traces, and the everyday lives of people within changing cultural landscapes.
Her photographs have been presented in solo and group exhibitions and published in print and online media. She continually seeks out spaces, both physical and conceptual, where photography becomes a form of dialogue between the personal and the collective. [Official Website]