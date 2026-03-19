Soft Focus is a photographic exploration of memory, atmosphere, and the subtle emotional traces left behind by everyday moments.

Inspired in part by the sensibility of Impressionist painters such as Claude Monet and Berthe Morisot, the series approaches photography not as a tool for precise description but as a medium capable of translating fleeting sensations into visual form.

Many of the images draw from encounters with urban spaces, particularly the streets and quiet corners of Paris. Rather than documenting the city in a literal way, the photographs seek to capture the emotional impressions that linger in memory. Soft focus and intentional blur dissolve the boundaries between reality and imagination, allowing light, shadow, and atmosphere to shape the narrative of each scene.

Across the series, the work explores the fragile relationship between human presence and the vast environments through which we move. Figures appear along shorelines, on piers fading into fog, or along pathways that dissolve into shadow. These individuals are rarely defined or identifiable; instead, they become archetypal presences that echo the shared experience of moving through uncertain or transitional spaces.

Color plays a central structural role in the work, particularly the dialogue between yellow and blue. Yellow appears as a diffused warmth, the glow of streetlights in mist, the fading trace of sunset, or the trembling reflection of light on water. It suggests invitation, vulnerability, and the delicate warmth of human connection. Blue, by contrast, introduces distance and quietude through fog, early morning light, and open expanses of water or sky. Together, these two colors establish a visual rhythm between warmth and solitude, familiarity and uncertainty.

Movement is another essential element of the images. Walking, riding, casting a line, or drifting through water become gestures that anchor human life within a larger atmospheric environment. Through this interplay of motion, color, and light, the photographs invite the viewer to inhabit the ambiguous space between perception and emotion.

Ultimately, Soft Focus reflects on how light shapes memory and how atmosphere transforms the simplest human gestures into moments of quiet transcendence. The images do not aim to define the world but to evoke the feeling of existing within it.

About Edward Smith III