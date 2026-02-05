Eclectic is a ten-year series of double-exposure photographs depicting street environments from different cities, as well as countryside and beaches around the world.

Each location reveals its own personality, whether marked by liveliness or calm, through its colors and the elements that make it unique.

All images were taken with 35mm and 120mm film cameras using ISO 100, 400, and 800 color film, applying the double-exposure technique. This process creates a balance of colors, shapes, and symmetries, layered with additional perspectives and appearances that sharpen the imagination and lead the viewer toward new forms of beauty and visionary abstraction.

“When I shoot double exposures with my 35mm and 120mm film cameras, in both approach and style, I try to capture the true essence of a city or a place. What I want to convey is my perspective of ‘what you see is what you get,’ by capturing those unique moments as I encounter them. Double exposure allows me to do this while also taking the images to another level, where I can be more creative by holding double-layered scenarios that offer the viewer a magical, almost surreal perspective and a sense of unnatural futurism.”

About Alexandro Pelaez

Alexandro Pelaez is a multi-award-winning Latin American fine art film photographer based in London. He began his professional career in advertising in the United States before moving to London in 2001, where he completed his second BA (Hons) at Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London. Since then, he has received numerous photography awards worldwide and has worked over the years on a wide range of photographic projects with clients in the UK, Latvia, Germany, Italy, France, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, Mexico, and the United States.

More recently, he received an Honourable Mention at the 2025 Fine Art Photography Awards, a Silver Winner award at the 2024 Prix de la Photographie Paris, a Gold Winner award at the 2021 New York Photography Awards, and a Second Place award at the 2019 IPA International Photography Awards in New York.

His series New Yorkers and Their Environments won the 2020 Portfolio Award at the San Francisco Bay International Photography Awards.

One of his latest achievements was the inclusion of his portrait of Venezuelan artist Carlos Cruz-Diez at the Centre Pompidou Málaga in 2024, during the solo exhibition Carlos Cruz-Diez – El color en movimiento.

His most recent exhibition took place at the Saatchi Gallery (START 2023). His last two solo exhibitions were Eclectic (2019) at Bermondsey Project Space in London and Londoners and Their Environments (2018) at the Herrick Gallery in London. [Official Website]