Echoes Unseen moves along the boundary between what we recognize and what, through time, transforms something else, evoking the unsettling feeling that arises when what was once familiar turns strange.

The images unfold within spaces that still preserve a sense of harmony, yet whose meaning has been altered by the passage of time.

The eye recognizes familiar forms, but something fractures: memory becomes fragile, like a presence that surfaces and immediately dissolves.

The project explores this perceptual threshold, where the desire to return confronts the impossibility of finding again what has been lost. What remains is not absence, but transformation — the silent continuity of what changes shape without ever disappearing.

The veiled female figures embody this passage, not as symbols of loss but as images of metamorphosis, of time flowing within matter and within ourselves.

Echoes Unseen reflects on the relationship between what endures and what transforms, on the delicate beauty of things that outlive their own memory. The echo of time does not promise a return, but suggests another way of existing within change.

About Susi Belianska

Susi Belianska is a visual artist and photographer who blends portraiture with intricate visual storytelling, weaving layers of emotion, light, and the passage of time. She collaborates with leading international brands and renowned publications, including Vogue Italia, GQ, The Financial Times, and L’Officiel.

Her work has been showcased at prestigious events such as the Xposure International Photography Festival in Sharjah (2024) and the XI Foto Art Festival in Bielsko-Biała (2025), one of the most significant photography festivals in Europe. In 2024, she was invited by Huawei to serve as a jury member for the Huawei XMAGE Awards, an international photography competition.

Her achievements include winning the Nikon Talent Photo Contest (2013), with her work exhibited during Artissima, and being shortlisted for the Sony World Photography Awards (2012). She has also participated in renowned festivals such as the Ancona Photo Festival (2021) and the Grenze Photo Festival (2022). [Official Website]