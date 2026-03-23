Echoes of Stillness is a still life photography series that constructs carefully staged visual narratives through light, color, and composition.

Each image is deliberately orchestrated, with multiple elements arranged to create a balanced and cohesive scene where objects interact and guide the viewer’s eye through the composition.

Color plays a central role in shaping the atmosphere of the work. Particular attention is given to how tones relate to one another, sometimes through unexpected combinations within the color wheel. These choices influence the emotional character of each image, helping to establish a contemplative and often low-key mood. Darkness, shadow, and subtle lighting are used to enhance the sense of depth and intimacy within the scenes.

Digital editing is an essential part of the creative process. Through post-production, the original photographic image evolves toward a painterly aesthetic inspired by the visual traditions of Renaissance and Baroque painting. The intention is to create images that evoke the feeling of classical still life artworks, blurring the boundary between photography and painting.

The objects photographed are all locally sourced in Amman, Jordan. Fruits and vegetables come from home gardens or nearby farms, while vintage household items carry cultural significance rooted in everyday Jordanian life. Flowers are collected from gardens and sidewalks around the city, highlighting the richness of the local environment.

Through these carefully composed scenes, the series seeks to evoke nostalgia and quiet reflection. The images invite the viewer to pause and reconnect with simple pleasures and ordinary objects, offering a momentary escape from the pressures and speed of contemporary life.

About Hussam Sleiby

Hussam Sleiby is a dentist and oral surgeon based in Amman, Jordan, who discovered photography as an artistic passion after many years working in medicine. His interest in visual creation began early through drawing, painting, and sculpting, experiences that later shaped the painterly style of his photographic work.

Working primarily in still life photography, Sleiby creates carefully staged compositions inspired by the aesthetics of Renaissance and Baroque painting. His images often combine locally sourced fruits, vegetables, flowers, and vintage household objects that reflect elements of traditional Jordanian culture and everyday life.

For Sleiby, photography is both a creative outlet and a way to explore emotion and storytelling through visual form. His work seeks to transform ordinary subjects into atmospheric images that evoke nostalgia, beauty, and a sense of quiet reflection.